17 people reveal a sibling secret they've managed to keep from their parents for years.

The Christmas when all the ornaments fell off the tree because of "the dog?" The time the neighborhood kids "accidentally" rollerbladed through the shed? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What secret have you and your sibling managed to keep from your parents?" people were ready to share the sacred contract they have with a brother or sister that they'll never reveal.
When we were in middle/high school, my younger brother used to get in trouble at school a lot. Whenever the school called our house to to inform my parents, I would answer the phone and pretend to be my dad. - sidestreetdrew
I don’t think they know about the time we got into the unwrapped Christmas present stash and looked at all our presents (about a week before Christmas). They never said anything about it, at least. But I felt really guilty about it, especially when it came time to unwrap and I had to fake surprise. Never wanted to get into the Christmas stash again after that.