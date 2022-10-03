17 people reveal a sibling secret they've managed to keep from their parents for years.

Siblings can cause a collection of headaches ranging from stealing your clothes without asking to stealing the family spotlight, but a pact of "we'll never tell our parents this for as long as we both shall live" is a special bond...

The Christmas when all the ornaments fell off the tree because of "the dog?" The time the neighborhood kids "accidentally" rollerbladed through the shed? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What secret have you and your sibling managed to keep from your parents?" people were ready to share the sacred contract they have with a brother or sister that they'll never reveal.

1.

When we were in middle/high school, my younger brother used to get in trouble at school a lot. Whenever the school called our house to to inform my parents, I would answer the phone and pretend to be my dad. - sidestreetdrew

2.