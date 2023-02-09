Someecards Logo
Adult son admits that he's a virgin; dad reacts insanely. 'I died of embarrassment.'

Sally Ann Hall
Feb 9, 2023 | 6:41 PM
Every responsible adult knows that drunk oversharing is for strangers on the internet, close friends Instagram stories, and your ex's voicemail at 3am. Not for your parents.

When a young man was bonding with his father, a simple question lead to a series of events that fascinated Reddit's popular TIFU (today I f*cked up) thread.

"TIFU up by telling my dad I have never had sex."

NoThankYouDad writes:

A few days ago I (20m) decided to visit my dad at his house. It was his birthday. I showed up with wine. We got a little drunk. Maybe more than a little. When my dad was done going on and on about how much he missed my mom since she divorced him, he changed the subject and focused on my love life. He asked if I had a gf and I said no.

Then he asked if I've ever had a gf because he's never seen me with a girl. I said never. My dad poured the last drop of wine in my glass and asked if I was still a virgin.

Sources: Reddit
