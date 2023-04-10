Man admits homeless man rocks his thrown away clothing better than he ever did.

Work the sidewalk like a runway.

This one is short but pretty sweet. One man was doing some spring cleaning, getting rid of clothes that he had aquired while working at a vinage clothing store. Instead of donating his clothes, he left them by a dumpster. Now, he has seen the same man walking around town in his discarded clothing and he can't help but admit, the dude looks good.

Homeless man in my area dresses like me now.

Q_OF_THE_QUEENS

I was decluttering my closet awhile ago and put some bags of folded clothes near my building. I used to work at a vintage clothing store so I had way too many clothes at one point.

People in my complex often put furniture and other items by the dumpster area so neighbours can grab stuff.