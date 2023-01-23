Man lies to picky eating GF about his cooking; says, 'you need to get over it.'

Sometimes, relationship posts on Reddit can appear to be more than a little petty. But, for one user, her seemingly innocent post illuminated some much deeper problems with their relationship.

missmiles11 vents her story al dente:

Okay this sounds dumb, but hear me out. I have always been a picky eater especially when it comes to tomatoes. Ever since I was a kid my dad would make my spaghetti different from the rest of the house. I like having an essence of the sauce flavor on the noodles but not the overpowering flavor having noodles bathed in sauce creates.