15 fed-up people vent about the essential items that have become way too expensive.

"What is too expensive but shouldn't be?"

Reddit was happy to share their thoughts...

Vivi_property says with a definitive period:

Menstrual products.

showmeyaplanties worries:

My biggest stressor right now is that I need dental work done. I work full time and can’t afford to save a dime, my dental work is worth more than two months wages. Absolutely no idea what to do

ylloydy asks:

Bras. Who got away with making them so expensive??

KazaamFan argues: