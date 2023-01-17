15 fed-up people vent about the essential items that have become way too expensive.

Reddit was happy to share their thoughts...
Vivi_property says with a definitive period:
Menstrual products.
showmeyaplanties worries:
My biggest stressor right now is that I need dental work done. I work full time and can’t afford to save a dime, my dental work is worth more than two months wages. Absolutely no idea what to do
ylloydy asks:
Bras. Who got away with making them so expensive??
KazaamFan argues:
Ticketmaster fees. All these ticketing site fees are out of control really. Those service fees.