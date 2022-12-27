18 non-Americans share the popular American food that they're too scared to try.

Apple pie, burgers and fries, hot dogs, marshmallow-covered sweet potatoes at the holidays--"American" cuisine can be a horror show for people who aren't used to bread tasting like cake...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Non-Americans, what American food do you find questionable?" people were ready to share the dish from the United States that they definitely don't trust. Fruit cake? Super-sized portions of fast food French Fries? Let's not even talk about the mayonnaise "salads."

1.

As an Australian, I would like to know what in the flying firetruck a "Bloomin' Onion" has to do with anything, let alone the rest of Outback Steakhouse's menu. - weyamav220

2.

Twinkies. Wtf is it even made of? In my mind it’s just pure sugar - Huhu107

3.