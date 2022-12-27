18 non-Americans share the popular American food that they're too scared to try.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Non-Americans, what American food do you find questionable?" people were ready to share the dish from the United States that they definitely don't trust. Fruit cake? Super-sized portions of fast food French Fries? Let's not even talk about the mayonnaise "salads."
As an Australian, I would like to know what in the flying firetruck a "Bloomin' Onion" has to do with anything, let alone the rest of Outback Steakhouse's menu. - weyamav220
Twinkies. Wtf is it even made of? In my mind it’s just pure sugar - Huhu107
How a lot of basic everyday cooking seems to involve a lot of more or less ready to eat and similar products. Pancake mix, sauces, cans of just about anything. I watched a video recently where a woman was showing her spagetti recipe. She boiled spagetti and poured over a can of store-bought sauce and added spices. That was it. And she is not alone. - Bluestew214