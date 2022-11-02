16 people dare to reveal their most 'gatekeeping' culinary opinion.

While many people choose to describe themselves as "foodies," there are some heated debates over what is and isn't fine dining...

Homemade pasta or boxed? Is Ranch dressing a crime against food? What's the deal with pineapple on pizza? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your most gatekeeping culinary opinion?" people were ready to share their snobbiest food stance.

1.

I think EVERYONE (both food service workers and general public) should take a food safety course. - ADryMuffin

2.

LEMON and LIME have two very different flavors. My entire family seems to think that they taste the same and will substitute one for another. - Hack-A-Byte

3.

MSG makes average food delicious, and takes delicious food over the top. - Mendican

4.

Expensive high grade tomatoes are always worth it. - KenzoAtreides

5.