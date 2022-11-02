Someecards Logo
16 people dare to reveal their most 'gatekeeping' culinary opinion.

Kimberly Dinaro
Nov 2, 2022 | 7:24 PM
While many people choose to describe themselves as "foodies," there are some heated debates over what is and isn't fine dining...

Homemade pasta or boxed? Is Ranch dressing a crime against food? What's the deal with pineapple on pizza? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your most gatekeeping culinary opinion?" people were ready to share their snobbiest food stance.

I think EVERYONE (both food service workers and general public) should take a food safety course. - ADryMuffin

LEMON and LIME have two very different flavors. My entire family seems to think that they taste the same and will substitute one for another. - Hack-A-Byte

MSG makes average food delicious, and takes delicious food over the top. - Mendican

Expensive high grade tomatoes are always worth it. - KenzoAtreides

I'm of the opinion that you can do whatever the f*ck you want with food but if you fundamentally change a dish you have to change its name. It's all about expectations. If I go into a restaurant and order a carbonara, then when it arrives they say 'oh we make it with pepperami snack sausages and cream cheese', then it's no longer a f*cking carbonara...it's not necessarily gatekeeping but things are called things for a reason. Imagine the chaos if we just abandon this...come on people. - broom-handle

Sources: Reddit
