16 people dare to reveal their most 'gatekeeping' culinary opinion.

Homemade pasta or boxed? Is Ranch dressing a crime against food? What's the deal with pineapple on pizza? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your most gatekeeping culinary opinion?" people were ready to share their snobbiest food stance.
I think EVERYONE (both food service workers and general public) should take a food safety course. - ADryMuffin
LEMON and LIME have two very different flavors. My entire family seems to think that they taste the same and will substitute one for another. - Hack-A-Byte
MSG makes average food delicious, and takes delicious food over the top. - Mendican
Expensive high grade tomatoes are always worth it. - KenzoAtreides
I'm of the opinion that you can do whatever the f*ck you want with food but if you fundamentally change a dish you have to change its name. It's all about expectations. If I go into a restaurant and order a carbonara, then when it arrives they say 'oh we make it with pepperami snack sausages and cream cheese', then it's no longer a f*cking carbonara...it's not necessarily gatekeeping but things are called things for a reason. Imagine the chaos if we just abandon this...come on people. - broom-handle