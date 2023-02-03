16 people reveal the weird food combinations they prefer to eat in secret.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's a food combo you love that people think you're weird for?" people were ready to confess to their go-to culinary crime. Just when you thought putting pineapple chunks on a cheese pizza was a sinful endeavor, the guy who loves pickle-stuffed brownies has arrived.
Warm milk with pepper and cinnamon. I love it - SCastleRelics
Fries dipped in mashed potatoes and gravy. Also not my invention but peanut butter, dill pickles, and Mayo on toasted bread is so shockingly good - Cool_Story_Bro__
Sharp cheddar melted over the top of a slice of warm apple pie. - RobHuck
Bagels with cream cheese, bacon, and nacho cheese doritos. - Fast_Cut2644
Salt on watermelon - Tony_from_Space
Mayonnaise on pizza, literally spread on top. - sarcasticdiverman