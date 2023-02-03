16 people reveal the weird food combinations they prefer to eat in secret.

Peanut butter and Oreos, Ranch dressing on everything, chocolate and cheese sandwiches--there are some bizarre food combinations out there, but we all have one that we'd never reveal in public...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's a food combo you love that people think you're weird for?" people were ready to confess to their go-to culinary crime. Just when you thought putting pineapple chunks on a cheese pizza was a sinful endeavor, the guy who loves pickle-stuffed brownies has arrived.

Warm milk with pepper and cinnamon. I love it - SCastleRelics

Fries dipped in mashed potatoes and gravy. Also not my invention but peanut butter, dill pickles, and Mayo on toasted bread is so shockingly good - Cool_Story_Bro__

Sharp cheddar melted over the top of a slice of warm apple pie. - RobHuck

Bagels with cream cheese, bacon, and nacho cheese doritos. - Fast_Cut2644

Salt on watermelon - Tony_from_Space

