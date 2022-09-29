Someecards Logo
Confused man in pajamas thinks he's owed free pizza from Pizza Hut.

Amy Goldberg
Sep 29, 2022 | 8:46 PM
In the Choosing Beggers subreddit a guy shared a bizzarre story he whitnesed at the local mall. Here's what he saw:

So there I was at my local strip-mall carryout Pizza Hut, waiting up front with one other customer for my order. A disheveled older man walks in, wearing a T-shirt and pajama pants, and carrying a Pizza Hut pizza box. He walks up to the counter and the exchange with the employee (PHE) goes something like this:

CB: I called earlier. You said I could have this pizza for free.

PHE: Yes sir, we delivered it to your house by accident. You can keep that pizza, it's free.

CB: opens the box, showing the pizza toppings to PHE This pizza has pepperoni on it. I don't eat pepperoni.

PHE: confused I'm sorry...?

CB: Can you make me another one?

PHE: confused Sir?

