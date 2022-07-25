16 people share the weirdest favor they ever had to do for a friend.

"Phoning in a favor" is usually in the form of a ride to the airport or the dreaded task of helping someone move, but sometimes being a friend means picking up the phone at 3 AM to...give a pet hedgehog a bath?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst/weirdest favor a friend has ever asked you for?" people were ready to share the most bizarre request they ever received from a friend in need.

1.

Neighbor asked if they could put a dead rat in our bin because they didn't want to put it in theirs. - HungInSarfLondon

2.

My cousin had locked his keys in his car, and it would cost too much to get someone to open the car... So he asked me to break into his car and "steal" his keys because the insurance of getting a window fixed would have been cheaper. - Madden284747

3.