16 people share the weirdest favor they ever had to do for a friend.

Kimberly Dinaro
Jul 25, 2022 | 6:15 PM
"Phoning in a favor" is usually in the form of a ride to the airport or the dreaded task of helping someone move, but sometimes being a friend means picking up the phone at 3 AM to...give a pet hedgehog a bath?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst/weirdest favor a friend has ever asked you for?" people were ready to share the most bizarre request they ever received from a friend in need.

Neighbor asked if they could put a dead rat in our bin because they didn't want to put it in theirs. - HungInSarfLondon

My cousin had locked his keys in his car, and it would cost too much to get someone to open the car... So he asked me to break into his car and "steal" his keys because the insurance of getting a window fixed would have been cheaper. - Madden284747

Coworker asked me to help him bury a body. Turns out his grandfather was to be buried on their farm and I was the only guy he knew who can use a backhoe. Even weirder his grandfather wasn't dead yet and not only was he walking around and talking he brought us out ice tea and diet coke while we dug his grave. He died like 5 days later. - suitology

