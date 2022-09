Perfectly platinum hair without a trace of purple shampoo in all of Westeros, family members shamelessly making out with each other, and dragons casually swooping down to breathe fire all over some pirates? The "Game of Thrones" universe is a messy journey....

If you were unhealthily invested in "Game of Thrones" with your Sunday nights being forever consumed with a magical world of ice zombies led by an ice leader, you've probably found yourself surrendering yet again to "House of the Dragon." If you can't resist the twisted realm of gratuitous nudity, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who are struggling to unpack the chaos. Dracarys!

1.

2.