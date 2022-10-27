18 people answer the question, 'What is 25 years old too old for?'

Over on Reddit, in the AskReddit forum, people were asked what you shouldn't be doing anymore once you reach the age of 25 (note, a quick Google search reveals that people between 20-29 are considered vicenarians). Also, according to Wikipedia, if you're 25 right now, you're from the first year of Gen Z (1997-2012).

Anyhoo, here are the most interesting, truthful, funniest, weirdest and controversial ideas about what people did when they were younger, but think you shouldn't be doing once you reach 25.

1. dan_jeffers says:

Looking down on stuff you liked as a teen because you're too old for it.

2. LeonidasSpacemanMD says:

I think that age 19-20ish was when I realized how dumb it was to be embarrassed about hobbies and interests.