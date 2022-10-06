5 gen z slang terms that hilariously confuse 'the olds' on Reddit.

If you're old, that's okay! Hopefully this will make it a little easier to understand the kids these days.

Did I just say 'kids these days'? I am... officially my father.

Here are some hilarious moments on Reddit that turned out to be useful insight into Gen Z: (zoomers? is that still a thing?)

1. Sneaky link

Here's a TIFU (Today I f*cked up) Reddit post by a 22 year old that will ensure you never forget this catchy term:

TIFU by accidentally peeing in my sneaky links mouth

Let me preface by saying I’ve always had a weak bladder since I was young and lately whenever I cough, sneeze, or gag I pee a little, it’s usually only ever a little squirt but it is bothersome. I’ve gone to the doctor about it and they can’t find a problem and just suggested I do vaginal exercises.