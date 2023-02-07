Roommate shames 'disgusting' friend for only showering once in 6 months.

We all know hygiene is essential for our personal health, but it is also pretty darn important in our personal relationships.

Share a bathroom with someone you've known for a while and you might have a drastically different opinion of them. Living with a friend is almost always complicated and unfortunately, those tensions have the potential to end even the strongest of relationships. One woman took to Reddit after she had finally had it up to her nose with her stinky friend crashing in her apartment.

SnooCauliflowers5659 opens the internet window and airs their complaint, explaining:

My roommate never showers...

To preface this, I have been friends with this girl for well over 7 years. I had no intentions on living with her but she moved out of state with her partner, sh*t went south and I decided to help her out.