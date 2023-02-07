Roommate shames 'disgusting' friend for only showering once in 6 months.

Share a bathroom with someone you've known for a while and you might have a drastically different opinion of them. Living with a friend is almost always complicated and unfortunately, those tensions have the potential to end even the strongest of relationships. One woman took to Reddit after she had finally had it up to her nose with her stinky friend crashing in her apartment.
SnooCauliflowers5659 opens the internet window and airs their complaint, explaining:
To preface this, I have been friends with this girl for well over 7 years. I had no intentions on living with her but she moved out of state with her partner, sh*t went south and I decided to help her out.
She has been living with my partner and I for over 6 months, though it was supposed to be a short stay to get a job and get back on her feet, and I have learned a lot about her that honestly kind of repulses me.