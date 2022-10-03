Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
16 haunted house employees reveal the worst thing they've ever seen on the job.

16 haunted house employees reveal the worst thing they've ever seen on the job.

Kimberly Dinaro
Oct 3, 2022 | 8:50 PM
ADVERTISING

While most of us have jumped and screamed as a paid actor in a zombie costume pops out of a coffin at a haunted house, it's rare to hear the zombie's side of the story...

Getting punched by a particularly scared customer, catching couples hooking up in the mad scientist's lab display or unexplainably spooky freak accidents can all play a part in a seasonal haunted house gig. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Haunted house workers, what's the worst thing you've seen happen while on the job?" people who have worked a Halloween-themed job were ready to share the spookiest, scariest, creepiest and funniest situations that went down during a shift.

1.

I gave a girl a seizure one time. That night, I was standing in a hallway dressed like an insane asylum inmate with gouged out eyes, and I had a little buzzer in my hand I could press to make the hall's strobe lights buzz and a long sound go off. I pressed the buzzer as a woman entered with her boyfriend, and at first I thought she was shaking with fear. Nope, seizure.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content