15 people who went to their high school reunion share what surprised them the most.

We've all seen the movies.

The former nerd grows up and builds a life that's flashy and impressive, and is primed to show it off at the high school reunion.

In movies, high school reunions are places where revenge and justice are possible. They represent the ability to remake yourself and flip the script on power dynamics in a ridiculous context. But in reality, they can be much different.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people who went to their high school reunion shared what surprised themt he most, and it's an interesting ride.

1. From survivalguyledeuce:

My 10 year reunion was held at a bar. It was all the same people at the bar as it was every weekend, but this time they were wearing nicer clothes.