16 people reveal 'the incident' that went down at their high school.

Every school has "the incident" whether it's some seriously hot gossip from the teachers or some salacious secrets from students. Watch out, "Euphoria"...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was 'The Incident' at your High School?" people were ready to share the story of the craziest, funniest, or more scandalous event that happened when they were in high school. Yes, everyone has a story of releasing 3 chickens into the school with 1, 2, and 4 spray painted on them. And everyone's school endured the Great Pumpkin incident where all of the town's pumpkin's were stolen for Homecoming spirit week, right?

1.

Our entire class of over 600 kids was kicked out of a pep rally for having too much pep. - Eron-the-Relentless

2.

When I was a sophomore, it was known around campus that a specific set of lockers that was between the campus and football field was off-limits, because over summer break some kids blew the door off a locker with a dry ice bomb in a Propel bottle (shrapnel!).