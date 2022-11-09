16 people reveal 'the incident' that went down at their high school.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was 'The Incident' at your High School?" people were ready to share the story of the craziest, funniest, or more scandalous event that happened when they were in high school. Yes, everyone has a story of releasing 3 chickens into the school with 1, 2, and 4 spray painted on them. And everyone's school endured the Great Pumpkin incident where all of the town's pumpkin's were stolen for Homecoming spirit week, right?
Our entire class of over 600 kids was kicked out of a pep rally for having too much pep. - Eron-the-Relentless
When I was a sophomore, it was known around campus that a specific set of lockers that was between the campus and football field was off-limits, because over summer break some kids blew the door off a locker with a dry ice bomb in a Propel bottle (shrapnel!).
Two years into my relationship with my (now) husband, he starts telling a very familiar story and I realized he was the fabled dry ice bomber my school had been talking about for the past 7 years. - HeyLikeableZest