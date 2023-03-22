Woman tells HOA the salacious reason they probably don't want to be FB friends.

Don't ask if you don't want to know.

Strange-Marzipan9641 took to Reddit to share the story of how she was pressured to finally explain her secrecy to her prodding HOA. Blushing and unfriending ensued.

My neighbor is a "Proper Christian lady," and a HUGE busybody. She was my "friend" on FB (and had been for years) because she is also the president of our HOA, and shares info on her page which I liked having access to.

A couple of years ago I was asked to moderate a relatively large Facebook group, so I changed my FB name from my legal name to first name middle name. (Sally Jo as opposed to Sally Jo Smith.)