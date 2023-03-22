Woman tells HOA the salacious reason they probably don't want to be FB friends.

Strange-Marzipan9641 took to Reddit to share the story of how she was pressured to finally explain her secrecy to her prodding HOA. Blushing and unfriending ensued.
My neighbor is a "Proper Christian lady," and a HUGE busybody. She was my "friend" on FB (and had been for years) because she is also the president of our HOA, and shares info on her page which I liked having access to.
A couple of years ago I was asked to moderate a relatively large Facebook group, so I changed my FB name from my legal name to first name middle name. (Sally Jo as opposed to Sally Jo Smith.)
Well, PCL saw me at the park not too long after and asked why I'd changed my FB name. I didn't give her an answer. She asked me no less than four times over the following weeks, finally cornering me at the grocery store saying "Well?!?! Are you ever going to tell me why you changed your Facebook name?"