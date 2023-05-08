Mad customer wants employee fired, boss says 'I will let his disabled wife know.'

'Sometimes you just do what the customer wants!'

hatesfacebook2022

One of my employees accidentally sent out the wrong item on an internet sale. Person was more than just pissed. We offered return at our expense and will ship the correct item ASAP and original shipping would be refunded.

But noooooo that wasn’t good enough for this person. Told me I should fire “Steve” for this. Steve (not his real name) had made a simple mistake and things happen because we were in the busy time of the year. Now this was 2 weeks before Christmas and I finally replied to this angry customer.