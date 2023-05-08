Mad customer wants employee fired, boss says 'I will let his disabled wife know.'

One of my employees accidentally sent out the wrong item on an internet sale. Person was more than just pissed. We offered return at our expense and will ship the correct item ASAP and original shipping would be refunded.
But noooooo that wasn’t good enough for this person. Told me I should fire “Steve” for this. Steve (not his real name) had made a simple mistake and things happen because we were in the busy time of the year. Now this was 2 weeks before Christmas and I finally replied to this angry customer.
'Dear (customer). Thank you. Thank you. I appreciate your insistence that action be taken in this case. I had been building a case to remove Steve from the company for some time and this helps me seal the deal. You aren’t the first person to tell me this.