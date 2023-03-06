Man passes out in bathtub, floods hotel, complains that his belongings got wet.

It is a story of delirious highs and despairing lows, of anger, frustration, and hilarity, of questionable choices and righteous struggle. And though the tale is tragic in the end, its telling is a lesson, and perhaps will not leave listeners too sorrowful. For each life must contain its moments of joy and contentment.
(Shout out to this wordsmith. The whole story is just a kick to read.)
It began late last August, when a first time guest--we'll call him Barry--made a reservation with a couple of my co-workers on the PM shift. The circumstances are obscured now, but Barry claimed that a local airline would be footing the bill for his room (distressed passenger or contractor was his story).
Passengers from this airline have been known to be an issue on occasion, but I actually do not recall any disruption from Barry's room over the course of the night. Things were relatively quiet...Until the morning.