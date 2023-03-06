Man passes out in bathtub, floods hotel, complains that his belongings got wet.

Gather around, friends and spectators, and hear now, a tale some five months in the making.

It is a story of delirious highs and despairing lows, of anger, frustration, and hilarity, of questionable choices and righteous struggle. And though the tale is tragic in the end, its telling is a lesson, and perhaps will not leave listeners too sorrowful. For each life must contain its moments of joy and contentment.

Narratron

It began late last August, when a first time guest--we'll call him Barry--made a reservation with a couple of my co-workers on the PM shift. The circumstances are obscured now, but Barry claimed that a local airline would be footing the bill for his room (distressed passenger or contractor was his story).