15 people share the lengths they've gone to for a lie.

Keeping up a lie is far harder than telling it in the first place.

Most lies create a more intricate web of mini-lies that structurally support the bigger lie, and before you know it, you need an impeccable memory to sustain it.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the hilarious and awkward lengths they've gone to for a lie, and it's truly wild.

1. From monifas901:

I got married 4 years ago. There's this guy at work who's one of THOSE people. The type that keeps asking you when you are planning on having a baby once you're married.

Since we didn't really have much in common and he heard I got married, that's the only thing he could come up with to start a conversation. It was just water cooler banter.

I kept telling him "when the time is right"...but he still kept asking me every time I ran into him.