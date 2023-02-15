25 of the most funny and unhinged TikTok comments.

You don't have to ever create a TikTok account to know that it's the wild west of internet content.

From trending dances to trauma dumping, the video app has quickly outpaced other apps as far as global usage, and this is in large part to how funny, informative, and delightfully unhinged it can get.

Like most parts of the internet, the most ridiculous part of TikTok is the comment section, where strangers thirst after each other, share confusing non-sequiturs, and roast the hell out of each other.

The TikTok comments Twitter account is dedicated to compiling and documenting some of the funniest and strangest comment sections out there. So if you need a laugh, look no further.

1.