29 people share the moment they realized they weren't dating the brightest bulb.

Intelligence can be measured in many different ways.

There are booksmart people, streetsmart people, mathmatically minded indivuduals, social savants and many more areas that we all excell in. Sometimes though, even the smartest of us have a weird gap in our knowledge that never got filled. The most shocking way to find someone you know has an uncommon misconception is in a dating scenario. Reddit recently blew up with a post asking readers to share the comfounding fallacy their partner held. Here are the top posts from people who shared the jaw-dropping statements from their significant others that made them wish people still used public libraries.

When did you realise that you’re dating an idiot?

We were talking about dinosaurs and he was shocked to hear they were real. Then he proceeded to ask me if they really breathed fire. He thought dinosaurs and dragons were the same thing. - alixnkxng

