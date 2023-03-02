15 people who found a loved one's 'secret' internet account share what they learned.

The beauty of the internet? Anonymity.

You can be anyone online, you can say anything online, and in many cases, you can easily mask this all behind the secure facade of anonymity.

That massive secret you're not ready for your coworkers and old friends to know? You can always share it online with understanding strangers you won't have to look in the eye.

However, even secrecy has its limits, and there are times when IRL friends stumble upon the secret accounts of loved ones only to learn shocking things.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people who found their friend's "secret" Reddit or other online account share what they learned.

I posted a funny picture of my school on a different account. A classmate recognized the location of the picture and PM-ed me.