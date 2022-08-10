16 artists share the weirdest NSFW project a client ever asked them to make.

As a freelancer, professionalism is key when working with clients directly on a case-by-case basis, but the lines can get hilariously blurry when your work happens to involve drawing a pregnant rabbit on a motorcycle with Brad Pitt for your neighbor's wife...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Artists who do NSFW commissions, what was the strangest thing someone asked you to make?" artists everywhere were ready to reveal the weird requests that pay the rent.

1.

I got into photography after I retired, and have done a number of shows, some of which included NSFW material. Material that I believe is tasteful, implicit nudes, body forms, yoga, etc. I had a client that found out about my past (I used to work on adult film sets), and wanted me to do a pregnancy boudoir shoot. Not really my thing, but nothing I haven't seen before. Then I found out what she meant.