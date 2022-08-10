16 artists share the weirdest NSFW project a client ever asked them to make.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Artists who do NSFW commissions, what was the strangest thing someone asked you to make?" artists everywhere were ready to reveal the weird requests that pay the rent.
I got into photography after I retired, and have done a number of shows, some of which included NSFW material. Material that I believe is tasteful, implicit nudes, body forms, yoga, etc. I had a client that found out about my past (I used to work on adult film sets), and wanted me to do a pregnancy boudoir shoot. Not really my thing, but nothing I haven't seen before. Then I found out what she meant.
She's been trying to get into p*rn. It absolutely boggles my mind to type out what she wanted. A "hairy, pregnancy, pegging shoot" with she and her fiance. Girl, that is so far beyond what "boudoir" means. And I've seen a lot of things on set, but that's out there. I told her that it would take a more practiced photographer to capture the moment she wants. - DeathbedConfessional