17 people share the craziest thing they've seen someone do after quitting a job.

When a Reddit user asked, "What is the craziest thing you've seen a person do after getting fired or quitting?" people were ready to share the hilarious, brave, impressive, or inspiring things they witnessed go down when a coworker or friend beautifully bailed on a bag gig.
This girl I worked with was warned twice for sleeping under her desk during work hours and was eventually fired for interrupting a band hired by our office for an event to sing her very own music. - gd2bpaid
The 'maintenance' man at a prior place was fired when another company bought us and was made redundant. They gave him a date like 3 months out and were going to give him 6 months of pay/insurance.
On his last day he stole 400 computer monitors along with the company's 20ft truck. They never found the guy. He just abandoned his apartment and stuff in it too. It was strange. - excusemefucker