17 people share the craziest thing they've seen someone do after quitting a job.

Quitting a job isn't always the rage-fueled blaze of glory you fantasize about during a particularly brutal Monday morning utterly pointless work call...

When a Reddit user asked, "What is the craziest thing you've seen a person do after getting fired or quitting?" people were ready to share the hilarious, brave, impressive, or inspiring things they witnessed go down when a coworker or friend beautifully bailed on a bag gig.

1.

This girl I worked with was warned twice for sleeping under her desk during work hours and was eventually fired for interrupting a band hired by our office for an event to sing her very own music. - gd2bpaid

2.

The 'maintenance' man at a prior place was fired when another company bought us and was made redundant. They gave him a date like 3 months out and were going to give him 6 months of pay/insurance.