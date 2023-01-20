17 waiters share the ridiculous requests they've received from 'Karen' customers.

Anyone who has ever worked in a restaurant knows that the customer is almost certainly never right...

There isn't a side of Ranch dressing on this planet that's worth crying over, people. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Waiters/Waitresses, what's the most ridiculous request you've gotten from a customer at your restaurant?" people who work in the service industry were ready to vent.

1.

I worked in a wine store in a dying shopping mall owned by a local winery We had this 'wine club' program and I'm pretty sure this couple were the only active members. But the level of entitlement these people had was something else. We'd offer samples of a few of different types - usually a Pinot Grigio or a Chardonnay, a merlot, and maybe a riesling or a fruit wine or something that was mass produced and inexpensive.