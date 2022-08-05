18 cashiers reveal the purchases and behaviors that make them silently judge customers.

Still, we're all human and what exactly are you planning to do with that cart full of baseball bats, mascara, and scented candles? So, when a Reddit user asked cashiers everywhere, "what items make you silently judge the people who buy them?" people who work the registers were ready to share the red flags or eyebrow-raising items they've scanned at checkout.

This was about ten years ago, but the only time I judged someone was also when I lost a little faith in humanity. Guy in his late twenties comes through the line. Belt is filled with junk food; chips, chocolate, popcorn, candy, etc. The whole time I'm ringing him up he's saying how glad he is to be out of the house, that the baby has a flu or something and hes at his wits end. Fair enough, I suppose. I get to the total, tell him, and wouldn't you know, he's short a few dollars. So what does he put back? The only non-junk food item: children's cold and flu medicine. I still judge that man, and I don't even remember his face. - Remembermybrave