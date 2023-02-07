18 children of entitled 'Karens' share stories of their secondhand embarrassment.

Sitting at a restaurant table and watching your own parent argue with a tired service industry employee about why their 6th side of Ranch dressing is taking "an eternity" can be a humiliating yet formative experience...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Children of entitled Parents, what was it like being 'that' kid?" people who have had to apologize to waiters, retail employees, or other customer service workers were ready to share their secondhand "I need to speak to the manager right now" moments.

1.

My parents are fairly relaxed but my paternal grandmother was what's known now as 'a Karen'. I hated being around her. Anywhere we went, she would find a reason to draw attention to us by loudly complaining or criticizing everything she could.