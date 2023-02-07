18 children of entitled 'Karens' share stories of their secondhand embarrassment.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Children of entitled Parents, what was it like being 'that' kid?" people who have had to apologize to waiters, retail employees, or other customer service workers were ready to share their secondhand "I need to speak to the manager right now" moments.
My parents are fairly relaxed but my paternal grandmother was what's known now as 'a Karen'. I hated being around her. Anywhere we went, she would find a reason to draw attention to us by loudly complaining or criticizing everything she could.
Scoffing at merchandise in various shops, scolding employees for things they had no control over, sending food back multiple times in every restaurant, all of that kind of shite. I've never been that sort myself and even if I'm upset by something, I make it clear to the poor employee that I know it's not their fault in any way. I learned how NOT to behave from her. - IntergalacticAnomoly