16 people share a time that customer service was so bad they almost pulled a 'Karen.'

Still, there are indeed some incredibly rare moments when the customer is, dare I say, "right." So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the worst customer service you've ever experienced?" people were ready to share the time they almost had to yell "I WOULD LIKE TO SPEAK TO A MANAGER!"
Couple Christmases ago, I ordered those personalized M&Ms with photos on them. Shortly after ordering, I received an email saying there was a problem with my order - the photo I wanted to use had too many faces in it so I needed to call X customer service number. So I called. And I waited.
1 hour and 52 minutes later, a woman told me I could just reply to that email with a picture with only 1-2 faces in it. JEEZ, THEY COULDN'T HAVE SAID THAT IN THE EMAIL?! So I replied with the new picture, no problem.