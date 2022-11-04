16 people share a time that customer service was so bad they almost pulled a 'Karen.'

Anyone who has ever worked in customer service knows that dealing with difficult and entitled personalities can send any otherwise normal person into a grumpy, jaded and defeated demon...

Still, there are indeed some incredibly rare moments when the customer is, dare I say, "right." So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the worst customer service you've ever experienced?" people were ready to share the time they almost had to yell "I WOULD LIKE TO SPEAK TO A MANAGER!"

1.

Couple Christmases ago, I ordered those personalized M&Ms with photos on them. Shortly after ordering, I received an email saying there was a problem with my order - the photo I wanted to use had too many faces in it so I needed to call X customer service number. So I called. And I waited.