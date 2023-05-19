Karen gets person 'fired' from store they don't work at; storms out humiliated.

'I got fired from a Farm Store that I shop at.'

I used to work at a West Coast division store of Kroger. My family has several pets and farm animals. So I routinely shop a local farm store, most of the time I did this after my shift ended which means I am in my work uniform - black slacks, either a dark red polo shirt or a button up grey shirt that have the store logos embroidered on them.

The farm store personnel wear jeans, t-shirts, and gold colored vest with the Farm store logo.

I was in the farm store looking at some electric fence supplies. This woman kept pestering me and asking questions about some jeans she wanted to try on from the other side of the store. I politely pointed in the general direction of the clothing section, she stomped off.