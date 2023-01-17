19 people reveal the dumbest thing they ever did to 'fit in' as a kid.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the dumbest thing you did as a child to fit in?" people were ready to share the humiliating or cringe-inducing things they did in the name of being popular. Never again, snap bracelets and Hot Topic seatbelt belts...
When I was young, everybody on my block had a Walkman. I wanted one so bad, but my parents were both still recovering financially from their divorce. Going out to McDonalds for dinner was considered a real treat, so a Walkman was pretty much out of the question.
So in order to fit in, I put on a pair of old headphones and stuffed the cord into the waist band of my pants. I pulled my shirt down so at a quick glance, you couldn't tell that I didn't have a Walkman clipped to my belt. I then proceeded to walk around outside singing loudly to myself. - hyperjumpgrandmaster