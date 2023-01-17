19 people reveal the dumbest thing they ever did to 'fit in' as a kid.

Trying to be "normal" is a universal childhood experience whether you're lying to the cool clique at recess or wearing the same outfit as everyone in your entire grade...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the dumbest thing you did as a child to fit in?" people were ready to share the humiliating or cringe-inducing things they did in the name of being popular. Never again, snap bracelets and Hot Topic seatbelt belts...

1.

When I was young, everybody on my block had a Walkman. I wanted one so bad, but my parents were both still recovering financially from their divorce. Going out to McDonalds for dinner was considered a real treat, so a Walkman was pretty much out of the question.