17 people reveal the weird and gross snacks they used to eat in secret as kids.

Kids are famously picky eaters between demanding crust-free peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or cheese-less mac and cheese...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "As a kid what did you regularly eat or drink in secret, hoping no one would notice?" people were ready to reveal the bizarre meals, snacks, or drinks they used to shamefully consume in privacy. Yes, every knew about those ketchup popsicles...

1.

Wine, my parents kept it under the TV stand in their room. I'd crawl into their room on all 4 (was around 6 at the time) and just sit under there. They couldn't see what I was doing because of the bed blocking view from that area. They probably saw me enter and think I was doing harmless kid things. Nope, just taking swigs of wine. - Ken_Lol

2.