17 people reveal the weird and gross snacks they used to eat in secret as kids.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "As a kid what did you regularly eat or drink in secret, hoping no one would notice?" people were ready to reveal the bizarre meals, snacks, or drinks they used to shamefully consume in privacy. Yes, every knew about those ketchup popsicles...
Wine, my parents kept it under the TV stand in their room. I'd crawl into their room on all 4 (was around 6 at the time) and just sit under there. They couldn't see what I was doing because of the bed blocking view from that area. They probably saw me enter and think I was doing harmless kid things. Nope, just taking swigs of wine. - Ken_Lol
Salt. Just pure salt. I realized that this was a really weird thing to do, so I hid this. I kept some in my room in a little ziploc bag. This meant that at one time, people from a cleaning service found a hidden ziploc bag with white crystals in it. They never said anything, and I really hope they realized it was just salt and not cocaine.