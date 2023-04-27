Someecards Logo
17 people share the biggest lies they actually believed when they were kids.

Taylor Brown
Apr 27, 2023 | 8:46 PM
'The tooth fairy won't come if you put your tooth out,' is just one of the many fun lies some parents tell their kids to keep them from throwing a temper tantrum in the cereal aisle...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What was the biggest lie you believed?' people were ready to share the fibs they fell for as both kids and adults. Age is just a number, but a hilarious story of gullibility will haunt you for every future family holiday.

1.

As a little kid, dad told me that there was a greek god of sex called Fellatio. I'd never heard the word before. Then, freshman year of highschool, took a mythology class and asked the teacher, in class, why we hadn't talked about Fellatio. Silence.

'You know, the god of sex?' I'm cringing hard just typing this out.... got a nice little talk after class and dad almost peed his pants laughing that night. - cloysterss

2.

Outside of dumb lies your parents tell you as kids, my friend who worked at a gas station with a big food station that has some ground beef items told me they use kangaroo meat for their ground beef because it was cheaper than cow. I am gullible with my friends. - _Goose_

