17 people share the biggest lies they actually believed when they were kids.

'The tooth fairy won't come if you put your tooth out,' is just one of the many fun lies some parents tell their kids to keep them from throwing a temper tantrum in the cereal aisle...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What was the biggest lie you believed?' people were ready to share the fibs they fell for as both kids and adults. Age is just a number, but a hilarious story of gullibility will haunt you for every future family holiday.

1.

As a little kid, dad told me that there was a greek god of sex called Fellatio. I'd never heard the word before. Then, freshman year of highschool, took a mythology class and asked the teacher, in class, why we hadn't talked about Fellatio. Silence.

'You know, the god of sex?' I'm cringing hard just typing this out.... got a nice little talk after class and dad almost peed his pants laughing that night. - cloysterss

2.