15 hysterical tweets that capture the pumpkin spice obsession.

It's fall! And thus the pumpkin spice obsession is BACK and more powerful than ever. Check out these tweets that truly capture the autumnal trend we all love (or hate.)1. how pumpkin spice is made 😿 pic.twitter.com/vvTXdogajK— jennie (@maobabie) September 26, 2022 2. the pumpkin spice girls pic.twitter.com/ao5QKSvDqR— claire salvo (@claire_salvo) September 28, 2022 3. It's back: For a limited time only, feds offer Pumpkin Spice Reconciliation— Walking Eagle News (@TheEagleist) September 28, 2022 4. Pumpkin Spice & McRib season coming together pic.twitter.com/p1AqwKgM1U— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) September 27, 2022 5.i have to say there's nothing like listening to evermore and RED in the fall, it fills me up with the essence of pumpkin spice and plaid shirts— 🪩 eME!rald 🕰️ 🌙 (@hushmirrorball) September 24, 2022 6.I just saw two women snorting pumpkin spice off the back of a toilet at Starbucks, so yes, it's officially fall— Stefan Urquelle (@OfficeofSteve) September 20, 2022 7.who wanna get pumpkin spice lattes and make s’mores? pic.twitter.com/dd8Gp8ICl1— jordan • they/them (@jd_occasionally) September 23, 2022 8. Happy first day of autumn! I’m gonna have a pumpkin spice oatmilk latte and name my first-born daughter Kayleigh— amy! ami! amé! (@Amester222) September 22, 2022 9. At 9:04 p.m. Thursday, when the autumn equinox arrives, it will be legal to drink a pumpkin spice latte. It remains illegal to do so before that moment. You've all been breaking the law.— Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) September 22, 2022 10. Instead of being depressed all day about the downfall of American Democracy, I think I'll get my ass over to Lowes and buy globe lights for my porch, fall flowers for my flower boxes, and a pumpkin spice candle. Then maybe I'll clean a little.— Michelle (@Michell33650674) September 24, 2022 11. Forget pumpkin spice, we'll be drinking this all fall pic.twitter.com/3sQYylk3dZ— AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) September 22, 2022 12. New deodorant for fall:Pumpkin Old Spice— Church Curmudgeon (@ChrchCurmudgeon) September 22, 2022 13. Despite all the negativity from the haters basic white girls really DO rule supreme in the Fall and I, for one, love watching them shine in all their pumpkin spice/massive scarf glory! It’s a beautiful thing.— Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) September 28, 2022 14. f* ur pumpkin spice latte. it's #chucky season bitches— Chucky (@ChuckyIsReal) September 24, 2022 15. Instead of making fun of pumpkin spice stuff, we should celebrate the fact that white people have finally learned to enjoy spices.— Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) September 24, 2022