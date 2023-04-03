18 people share the most ridiculous family house rule they've heard someone enforce.

"No food on the white carpet or shoes in the house" makes sense, but what about when you go to someone's house and learn that nobody is "allowed" to eat cookies on a Tuesday after midnight?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the most ridiculous rule you’ve heard someone have for their house/family/children?" people were ready to share the most insane house rules they've ever heard someone set for their family.

1.

Ooh my wife didn’t have a door on her bedroom until she was a teenager because “you shouldn’t have to hide anything from your parents.” Her mom also would get really upset if she closed her bedroom door at night when she went to sleep. All of the siblings would sleep with doors open. It was a big adjustment for her at first when we got together to sleep with the bedroom door closed - Hoshef

2.