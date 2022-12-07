16 people share the weird things we know we all do but pretend we don't.

Being a human being can be a disgusting, hilarious, and exhausting mystery of wondering why we all run up the basement stairs after we turn off the light even after we're all grown up...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's something we all just pretend no one does, but in truth we know we all do it?" people were ready to bond over the weird or embarrassing habits and behaviors we all choose to ignore. When we all drive by a group of cows...why do we have to point and say "cows?"

When you go into an aisle in the grocery store and you see someone in front of the object you’re looking for so you pretend you’re getting something else all while hovering near them waiting for them to leave that area so you can get said object. - 1Shadowspark1

I don't know if we all do it, but open a card and pretend not to see cash fall out while reading the card. Haha - SadTattooedGirl

