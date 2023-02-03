Someecards Logo
17 people reveal something they don't understand but it's too late to ask about.

Taylor Brown
Feb 3, 2023 | 6:44 PM
Real talk: How do bridges work, why is the sky blue, and what exactly is going on with the moon?

Sometimes all it takes is for a curious kid to ask you a question about the ocean to realize that even though you're an adult, you really don't understand how dolphins communicate. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something you don't understand but feels like it's too late to ask?" people were ready to reveal the things about life that they find to be shamefully baffling.

1.

After all these years still cant understand how Bitcoin works for the life of me - ben123111

2.

How do I shave between my butt cheeks? - uplock_

3.

The names of my coworkers and regulars at work. - PM_ME_YOUR__THIGHS

4.

Makeup. I'm a 40 year old women who really never learned how to apply makeup beyond eyeshadow and mascara and now I feel ridiculous asking someone to teach me. - learningprof24

