17 people reveal something they don't understand but it's too late to ask about.

Real talk: How do bridges work, why is the sky blue, and what exactly is going on with the moon?

Sometimes all it takes is for a curious kid to ask you a question about the ocean to realize that even though you're an adult, you really don't understand how dolphins communicate. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something you don't understand but feels like it's too late to ask?" people were ready to reveal the things about life that they find to be shamefully baffling.

1.

After all these years still cant understand how Bitcoin works for the life of me - ben123111

2.

How do I shave between my butt cheeks? - uplock_

3.

The names of my coworkers and regulars at work. - PM_ME_YOUR__THIGHS

4.