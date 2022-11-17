16 people share reveal the 'toxic trait' that they're actually proud to have.

The term "toxic" is incredibly subjective, but there are some personality characteristics that the trendsetters of social media have decided to brutally roast...

Where's the fun in life if you can't laugh at yourself, though? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s your toxic trait that you’re proud of?" brave souls across the internet were ready to share the one controversial behavior, hobby, or philosophy that they fully embrace. Come on, it's time to confess how "Cheugy" you really are.

1.

I can make up my mind that I don't care about someone anymore and immediately just stop caring. No build up, no debate, no worrying about if I made the right call. Kind of scary, because sometimes I start to contemplate doing it with everyone and well, I know that's not a good idea. - disisathrowaway

2.