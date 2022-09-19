5 People Having A Bad Monday

5. Post Malone after taking a nasty tumble in the middle of his concert.

While the rapper was performing his song 'Circles' he stepped into a hole -intended to lower his guitar - and took a hard fall. Medics rushed to him as the crowd grew quiet realizing that Malone wasn't rolling on the stage in pain as a joke.



Malone ended up cracking 3 ribs, and returned to the stage to apologize to concert goers. The rapper explained how much pain he was in to his fans. Then like a Christmas miracle, a fan offered Malone a beer, and after tasting the sweet nectar of an overpriced stadium beer. Malone was able to finish the concert.