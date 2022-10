There are two kinds of people in this world: people who are on time and people who, no matter what, will always be late...

Late people will blame traffic, the weather, their mood that day, Mercury in retrograde, or anything other than the fact that they simply did not leave on time. On time people will blame the late person for disrespecting their time. And then, of course, there are early people who...they need to chill out. Life is too short to be early, ok?