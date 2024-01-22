Family sells house; new owners are angry that 'items are missing.' AITA?

When these ex-homeowners upset the people that bought their house, they ask Reddit:

"AITA: Sold our house, new owners angry items are missing?"

We sold our house in early December 2023. The house has an in-ground pool and it was closed for the winter months prior to the sale. To hold all the pool equipment, we had two large deck boxes near the pool.

These held things that most every pool owner needs: a vacuum hose/head, skimmer baskets/jets, chlorine containers, a submersible pump for the winter cover, a summer solar cover, and most importantly the filter unit. Everything was very neatly organized/stored for winter.

Closing day comes and the buyers do their walkthrough. We get a call from our realtor that there are still items left outside by the pool that need to be removed. We asked what items and they said the deck boxes.