Man bans 'inappropriate' mom from home, wife screams at MIL 'you're jealous of me.'

My mom and my wife do not get along. That is actually an understatement.
They can hardly manage to be in the same room, but we get along great with the rest of the family as does my mom, and neither is willing to sit out of family stuff.
My wife does get overwhelmed by my mom and says she's inappropriate and everyone tends to gather around my mom, so our therapist suggested that she bring something she can do when she needs a break, so she has been bringing crochet.
My mom got annoyed by this and said it was rude and something a five year old would do, and said if she ever brought something to our house and tried to go into the other room and ignore us, we would raise hell. to be fair that is kind of true.