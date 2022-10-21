Non-Americans are sharing the dumbest questions an American ever asked them.

America has many wonderful qualities from amber waves of grain to supersized fast food fries, but educating ourselves on other parts of the world isn't exactly our shining feature...

How do you spot the American tourists? They're the loudest ones at the restaurant and they're all asking for sides of Ranch dressing. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Non-Americans what’s the dumbest thing you heard from an American about your country?" people from around the world were ready to share the hilarious ignorant or uninformed comment they heard from an American.

1.

Went to America for a fun week off and went to the bar. Buddy started getting in my face and someone stop him, with a perfectly straight face, "Whoa man, he's canadian and they kill baby seals for fun, lets go back to our table." I kind of want to go back to Jersey just for something like that to happen again - KirstieClaflin

2.