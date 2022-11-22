Woman on diet won't attend in-laws 'lavish' Christmas dinner, family is taking sides.

When this woman doesn't want to attend her MIL and FIL's Christmas dinner, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to attend my inlaws Christmas dinner?"

My husbands family has a tradition of always eating out at a pizza restaurant for Christmas Eve dinner. Once we got married it was expected I would join the family for this. It's a very lavish, rich meal.

Problem is, I cannot eat dairy and this particular restaurant only has pizza (no dairy free food at all).

So last year I chose not to attend the dinner and just meet up with everyone after (my husband attended the dinner). My mother in law was upset with me because they usually exchange presents at the restaurant and said it was rude of me not to attend.

But I didn’t want to watch everyone else eat and chose not to go.