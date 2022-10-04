21 'Spooky Season' themed tweets to give you a laugh today.

Spooky season is HERE, and these internet users are ready for it. Take a look at these hilariously spooky tweets.1. me waking up knowing it's spooky season like: pic.twitter.com/b3m3H38LZY— Ghostface (@GhostfaceTalks_) October 3, 2022 2. ⠀ 🎃🎃🎃 🎃🎃🎃🎃 🎃 🎃 🎃🎃 I wanna watch 🎃 🎃 spooky movies 🎃 🎃 with you 🎃 🎃 ⠀ 🎃 🎃— you might also relate to (@hrtapp) October 1, 2022 3. spooky pic.twitter.com/wEGHnQ8Yfn— ᴘᴀᴠʟᴏᴠ ᴛʜᴇ ᴄᴏʀɢɪ (@PAVGOD) October 1, 2022 4. spooky season 👻 pic.twitter.com/V5LkWKxRw0— CAPYBARA MAN (@CAPYBARA_MAN) October 3, 2022 5. Rise, my children. Spooky season is here. pic.twitter.com/ow960aQtsU— Lestat de Lioncourt (and guest) 🐈⬛🕯️ (@FannyG187) October 1, 2022 6. ITS SPOOKY SZN pic.twitter.com/taorB7GAuG— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) October 1, 2022 7. Halloween 2022 couples costume ideas: pic.twitter.com/zB7vK5t2uH— The Office Memes (@OfficeMemes_) October 3, 2022 8. goes wearsall out for sunglasses andhalloween calls it a costume pic.twitter.com/KpjWgplcUx— (m)ayhem (@djoscap) September 30, 2022 9. Family Halloween costume 2021. pic.twitter.com/Qg6S3AmO31— Tender Luke Thomson (@MrLukeThomson) October 1, 2022 10. One like and this will be my Halloween costume pic.twitter.com/41TDIV77cV— Lolo (@LolOverruled) October 4, 2022 11. lady gaga’s halloween costumes over the years 👻 pic.twitter.com/IBrZs3VPv8— 🌷 (@AMENARTPOP) October 1, 2022 12. A lot of my neighbors work for the CDC or the Emory hospital system - needless to say, Halloween lawn decoration season around here really rules pic.twitter.com/xQtDAQfARO— Matthew Shaer (@matthewshaer) October 3, 2022 13. Me waking up this glorious Halloween month morning pic.twitter.com/cUhJS53fjo— Lana Del Gay (@McClellandShane) October 1, 2022 14. this might be my new favorite Halloween video LMAOO. One of the kids at boo @ the zoo was michael 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mdbg1x8TdJ— des’ (@_DestineeKM) October 2, 2022 15. The “I hate kids” Halloween candy starter pack pic.twitter.com/DCzACrRbfj— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) October 2, 2022 16.Every Halloween candy mix has to be at least 1/3 disappointing so the kids don’t forget that joy cannot exist without suffering— Amy (@lolennui) October 2, 2022 17. I wish I trusted anyone as much as the people who put a sign on their bowl of Halloween candy trust kids to just “take one”— Luke+ (@lukeplusone) October 3, 2022 18. To get in the halloween spirit, I will be ghosting people until further notice— SOUR PATCH KIDS (@SourPatchKids) October 4, 2022 19. parents be sure to check your kids halloween candy!! just found gackt in a twix pic.twitter.com/9b1tvULD5b— Gackt Fackts (@gacktfacts) October 3, 2022 20. 30 Days till Halloween kids 🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/tiZHoHsf9G— wakanda shit is this? (@helenchrls) October 1, 2022 21. Man on a bus: I did my kids' Halloween make-up last year. They loved it, but it scared their friends. I might have overdone it. I'm a trauma surgeon.— Miranda Keeling (@MirandaKeeling) October 3, 2022