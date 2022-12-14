Woman refuses to invite stepdad to x-mas unless he apologizes for 'Pepsi 'incident.

When this woman is upset with her stepdad, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to invite my stepdad to Christmas unless he apologises for calling me a USELESS B**** over Pepsi bottles???"

I (f20s) am hosting Christmas this year with my husband (m20s).

My parents split up when I was around 5 years old. My dad is pretty much out of the picture. When I was 16, my mum (f50s) met my stepdad "Tom" (m60s). They met online and got married after only knowing each other for 3 months.

Teenage angst was probably at play but I never really liked Tom and at the time I thought my mum was ridiculous for marrying someone who she only knew for such a short period of time.

Anyway, a few days ago, my mum invited me over. I helped her put away some shopping when I got there.