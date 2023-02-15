Woman calls her SIL a 'disgusting b*tch' after what she says, hubby says, 'STFU.'

When this woman is annoyed with her SIL, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for calling my sister in law a disgusting witch for what she did?"

My brother recommended me this sub. I (22F) have been with my husband Dominic (24M) for 6 years and married for 8 months.

Some background info: He has an older sister Juliana (26F) who is very VERY opinionated.

For example, she considers me “Fatty Patty” (her words) (I’m 5’7 and 130lbs). She happily told me that when I was dress shopping. When my sister confronted her Juliana said it was just an opinion and to not take it personally. She also thinks my cat is ugly and so on.

Juliana is marrying her boyfriend of 3 years Jerry (42M). Jerry has three kids from his first marriage: 15F, 10M, and 5F. For some other context: Jerry is Caucasian and his ex wife is Filipino. We are also Caucasian.