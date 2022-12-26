Woman's Christmas gets weird after family says 'your white elephant is inappropriate.'

When this woman is concerned that her white elephant ruined Christmas, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for ‘ruining’ white elephant with my allegedly inappropriate gift?"

I am F30. For context, the white elephant gift was a small custom print blanket of a model posing, pouring wine down his chest, with the classic Jesus thorn crown, shirtless, and white towel around his waist. Here's the link to the image.

The top read “Step-Daddy, I’m stuck on a bible verse..” in cursive. My family is not hyper religious, rarely goes to church on Sunday. We have this white elephant every Christmas Eve, all of us are adults.