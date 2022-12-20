Woman wants potluck for x-mas, husband's family says, 'your MIL just died, you cook.'

When this woman is annoyed with her husband, she asks Reddit:

"WIBTA for refusing to cook Christmas dinner for my husband's family?"

For context: My mother-in-law, who passed away earlier this month, always hosted her husband's (M63) family for the holidays.

They are all very traditional, which meant my MIL cooking all day by herself while my father-in-law, both his parents, his brother, and his brother's fiance sat in the living room watching TV. Me (F29), my husband (M29), and his brother (M26) would help cook where we could.

I've been with my husband for 13 years. After seeing how hard MIL had to work, and the expectations the extended family put on her, I have always been vocal about the fact that I was never cooking a full holiday dinner for everyone.

I know my limitations, and I don't want to invite that stress to my life during an already stressful time.